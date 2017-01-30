New members sought at Chester Senior Club, Bratt choir

Chester Senior Club seeks new members

Chester Senior Club invites people over 50 to get socially involved. Join this organization at its monthly potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St.

Meet, chat and enjoy a delicious meal and an activity or program. The next gathering is Monday, Feb. 20. A visiting nurse will take blood pressure readings. The group asks a $2 donation per meeting. Your first meeting is free.

Programs have included musical performances, presentations on topics of interest, card and game playing, Chinese auctions, and a Yankee Swap in December. During the summer, the club attends a Weston Playhouse performance with the club paying for tickets for members. If you are a grandparent caring for a young grandchild on a regular basis, you are welcome to bring them with you.

For more information, call Georgia at 802-875-6242 or Sandy at 802-875-3036.

Brattleboro Concert Choir welcomes new members

The Brattleboro Concert Choir, under the direction of Susan Dedell, begins rehearsals the first week of February for its spring concert performances in May. The choir invites those interested to join the group. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings, with sectionals on Mondays.

The concert, On the Breath: New Currents, will present music by Ola Gjeilo, Will Todd, and John Tavener, as well as a new composition by Paul Dedell.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

The choir is open by audition. Singers interested in learning more about the chorus, and about how to sing in this season’s productions should contact Susan Dedell at the Brattleboro Music Center by calling 802-257-4523, or emailing info@bmcvt.org.