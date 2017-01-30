Nominees sought for Business of the Year award

The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Vermont Business Magazine are accepting nominations until March 4 for the Deane C. Davis Outstanding Business of the Year Award that honors an outstanding Vermont business.

The deadline for nominating a business is March 4, 2017. Nominees and applicants are encouraged to complete the 2016 Deane C. Davis Award online nomination form: http://events.vermontbiz.com/deane-c-davis-nominations/

To recognize and honor Vermont’s best companies, the Vermont Chamber and Vermont Business Magazine created the Deane C. Davis Outstanding Business of the Year Award in 1990. Named for the former governor of Vermont, this annual award honors a Vermont business that shows an outstanding history of sustained growth while displaying an acute awareness of what makes Vermont unique.

Last year’s winner was PC Construction Co., and recent award winners include Champlain Cable Corp., Dealer.com, GW Plastics, the Foley Family of Companies, Small Dog Electronics and BioTek Technologies.

The award is given annually to the Vermont business that has made exceptional accomplishments on a consistent basis and demonstrated success by:

Continued growth in number of employees and/or sales

Commitment of company resources, including employees to community projects

Recognition of the environment as a natural and economic resource for Vermont

Creation of a positive work environment for all employees

Finalists of the award will be announced in the May edition of Vermont Business Magazine. The winner will be announced later in May.