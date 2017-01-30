Spread a bit of citrus and spice on your daily bread

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Almost as popular as apple butter, this orangy pumpkin butter can be used on everything from pancakes, English muffins, breakfast breads, toast or as a dip for fresh fruit for the kiddos.

Any way you decide to use this lively flavored “butter,” it is a great way to get rid of that last can of pumpkin everyone has laying around after the holidays.

1 cup orange marmalade

1 cup orange juice

1 (29-ounce) can pumpkin

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon vanilla

Add orange juice and marmalade to a medium saucepan and whisk well. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, continuing to whisk a couple times. When boiling, remove from heat to cool slightly.

Transfer to a blender or food processor and puree until as smooth as possible.

Transfer back into the original saucepan with the remainder of ingredients and bring to a boil over medium high heat.

Place lid on askew and reduce heat to low. Simmer 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has thickened slightly. Remove from heat to cool before transferring to a bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least two hours, or until completely chilled.