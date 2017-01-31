Chester Select Board Agenda for Feb. 1, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet in a public hearing on revisions to the Unified Development Bylaws at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Following that, the Select Board will hold its regular meeting. Both meetings will be held at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is the Select Board agenda.

Unified Development Bylaws Public Hearing

1. The Selectboard will receive comments from the public on the revised UDBs Chapters 1 & 2

Select Board Special Meeting Agenda

Following Public Hearing

1. Approval of Minutes from the January 4, 2017 Water & Sewer Commissioners Meeting, January 18, 2017 Water & Sewer Commissioners Meeting, January 18, 2017 Special Selectboard Meeting and January 19, 2017 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Chester Historic Preservation Committee Presentation

5. Review and Sign Interview Procedures for Public Official Appointments

6. First Class Liquor License

American Legion Post # 67

7. Outside Consumption Permit

American Legion Post # 67

MacLaomainn’s

8. Entertainment License

American Legion Post # 67

9. Sign Bond Paperwork

10. New Business for Next Agenda

11. Adjourn