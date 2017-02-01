Two contested races, 12 offices without candidates in Chester

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The petitions have been submitted, the signatures checked and here is the slate of candidates standing for elective office in Chester.

There are two contested offices this year – two one-year terms on the Select Board and two unexpired two-year terms on the Chester Andover Elementary School board.

Select Board chair John DeBenedetti did not file for re-election to his three-year term. And incumbent Arne Jonynas, who has been serving one-year terms, filed for the three-year term, leaving a one-year term open. Incumbent Ben Whalen, a Chester firefighter, has filed for re-election. And Lee Gustafson and Kelly Arrison, both businessowners in Chester, also filed for one-year terms. Of the three, the two to garner most votes will win seats.

In Chester-Andover Elementary Board of Directors race, three people — incumbent Gary King and Brian Heybyrne and Michael Studin are vying for two unexpired two-year terms.

And 12 offices have no candidates whatsoever. A write-in candidate for any of the open offices for which there are no candidates can be elected with the votes of at least 1 percent of the voter checklist – or about 22 votes. The election for these offices will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

*Contested race

Chester Town School District Moderator – 1 one-year term – William Dakin

Town Moderator – 1 one-year term – William Dakin

Town Clerk – 1 three-year term – Deborah Aldrich

Town Treasurer – 1 three-year term – Deborah Aldrich

Lister – 1 three-year term – No Candidate

Lister – 1 unexpired two-year term – Sarah Purdy

*Select Board – 2 one-year terms – Kelly Arrison, Lee Gustafson, Ben Whalen

Select Board – 1 three-year term – Arne Jonynas

Town Grand Juror – 1 one-year term – No Candidate

Agent to Defend Suits – 1 one-year term- No Candidate

Trustee of Public Funds – 1 three-year term – Sandra Walker

Trustee of the Whiting Library – 2 three-year terms – Jessica Buchanan, Kathy Pellett

Auditor – 1 unexpired two year term; 1 three-year term – No Candidates

Chester Town School District Director – 1 three-year term – No Candidate

*CAES Director – Union #29 – 2 unexpired two-year terms – Brian Heybyrne, Gary King, Michael Studin

CAES Director – 1 three-year term – Dan DesLauriers

GMUHS Director – Union #35 – 1 three-year term – No Candidates

Budget Committee – 6 three-year terms – No Candidates