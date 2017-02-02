Grafton Select Board meeting for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 02, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.
1. Public Comment
2. Adopt Agenda
3. Minutes: Jan. 17, 2017
4. Highway Report: Tractor and Mower Specs.
5. Appointment of new Planning Commission members
6. Signature for Lister’s Certificate of No Suit Pending
7. Appoint Cynthia Gibbs as a VLCT voting delegate representing the Town of Grafton
8. Eastman and Illingsworth roads/Apple Tree
9. Certificate of Highway Mileage: Legal Trail Designations
10. Solar Energy: Report from Planning Commission for Public Meeting
11. Other Business
12. Date of Next Meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
13. Adjourn
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: