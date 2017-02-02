Grafton Select Board meeting for Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Public Comment

2. Adopt Agenda

3. Minutes: Jan. 17, 2017

4. Highway Report: Tractor and Mower Specs.

5. Appointment of new Planning Commission members

6. Signature for Lister’s Certificate of No Suit Pending

7. Appoint Cynthia Gibbs as a VLCT voting delegate representing the Town of Grafton

8. Eastman and Illingsworth roads/Apple Tree

9. Certificate of Highway Mileage: Legal Trail Designations

10. Solar Energy: Report from Planning Commission for Public Meeting

11. Other Business

12. Date of Next Meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School

13. Adjourn