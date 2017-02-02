Ludlow, Mt Holly Act 46 Sub-committee agenda for Feb. 7, 2017

The Act 46 Study Sub-Committee for Mount Holly and Ludlow will meet in the Mount Holly School Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 6 p.m. Below is its agenda.

I. Welcome

II. Review Agenda (Additions & Deletions)

III. Approve Minutes of January 25, 2017

IV. Public Comment

V. Updates:

Regional Education District (RED)

PreK to Grade 6 or, PreK to Grade 8 with Choice

PreK to Grade 12, Quarry Valley Unified District

Mill River Unified Union District (MRUUD)

VI. Next Steps – Do We Have a Direction?