Ludlow, Mt Holly Act 46 Sub-committee agenda for Feb. 7, 2017
Press release | Feb 02, 2017 | Comments 0
The Act 46 Study Sub-Committee for Mount Holly and Ludlow will meet in the Mount Holly School Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 6 p.m. Below is its agenda.
I. Welcome
II. Review Agenda (Additions & Deletions)
III. Approve Minutes of January 25, 2017
IV. Public Comment
V. Updates:
- Regional Education District (RED)
- PreK to Grade 6 or, PreK to Grade 8 with Choice
- PreK to Grade 12, Quarry Valley Unified District
- Mill River Unified Union District (MRUUD)
VI. Next Steps – Do We Have a Direction?
Filed Under: Education News • Latest News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.