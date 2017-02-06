Arts events: Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 10: New England Youth Theatre

The show Camp-A-Lot, new old stories of the Round Table, will be performed the weekends of Feb. 10 through 12 and 17 through 19 at New England Youth Theatre at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Written by New England Youth Theatre director Peter Gould, Camp-a-Lot presents 12 campers with four counselors who guide the audience on a journey of strange campfire storytelling, role-playing, special effects, and sudden dancing. It features young character work, Monty-Python-style word play, some life lessons and physical comedy.

Performance dates and times are:

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for students, $11 for adults, and $10 for seniors and may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, or at the NEYT Box Office in person, or by phone 802-246-6398 from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for the hard of hearing.

Feb. 15: Northern Stage presents ‘Last of Red Hot Lovers’

Written by Neil Simon, Last of the Red Hot Lovers runs live on stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction Feb. 15 to March 5. Tickets start at $15 for students and $30 for adults.

The comedy follows long-married Barney Cashman, a 47-year-old seafood restaurant owner, as he tries to have one passionate tryst before opportunity passes him by.

The production is recommended for ages 12 and up due to the subject matter. An optional post-show conversation with the company follows evening performances on Feb. 25 and 26 and March 2. Available for any performance are Anytime Student Tickets for $15 and Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) for $5. Adult ticket prices range from $30 to 55. Feb. 21 is $20 Tuesday, a special discount night at the theater. A complimentary post-show reception with the cast follows the opening night performance on Saturday, Feb. 18.

In conjunction with the remainder of the 20th Anniversary Season, Northern Stage’s Barrette Center for the Arts is hosting an exhibition featuring the work of Linda Roesch (watercolors and ink), Heidi Reynolds (photographs), John Kantack (paintings), and Brian Walsh (hand-inked prints). The themes of this exhibition–“Ambition and Redemption”– are tied into Northern Stage’s 2016–17 season. Proceeds from the sale of most works on display will benefit Northern Stage’s annual operations and education programs.

For tickets and information, call 802-296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org.

