Chester Winter Carnival schedule of events

The Chester Winter Carnival is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Most outdoor events will take place at the Pinnacle off Lovers Lane in Chester. Below is the schedule of events. Please note that some events have fees attached.

Friday, Feb. 17

5 to 8 p.m. Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St., dinner and a movie for kids. Free.

Paint Night at Endless Creations Pottery: Individual $35 or $60 per couple.

Saturday, Feb. 18

8 to 11 a.m. Breakfast at the American Legion Auxiliary, 637 Vt. Route 103 S., $7 per person.

11 to 4: CAES PTG will have food/drinks for sale at the Pinnacle.

11 a.m. Disc golf, cross-country skiing and sledding at the Pinnacle.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sleigh rides with Smokeshire Hilltop Farm at the Pinnacle.

noon to 4 p.m. Southern Pie Co. Pie Tasting, 287 Main St. $5 per plate. Proceeds donated to the Chester Recreation Dept.

1 to 4 p.m. Broom hockey at the Pinnacle. $25 per team. Please pre-register by calling 802-236-2608 or email recreationinchester@yahoo.com.

5 to 8 p.m. Southern Pie Co. will have coffee, hot chocolate and pieces of pie for sale

6 to 8 p.m. The Chester Conservation Committee will host a nighttime snowshoe hike at the Pinnacle

Bonfire/music/skating party at the Pinnacle.

Sunday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. Fire Department Hockey game. Chester vs. Proctorsville at the Pinnacle. A second game will be played in the afternoon at Grevens Field in Proctorsville. Both games are weather and rink conditions permitting. Food sales at both locations will benefit the fire departments.