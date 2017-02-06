Community events: Feb. 7 through Feb. 15, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 7: Pickup ice hockey in Ludlow

Participate in pickup ice hockey games every Tuesday and Thursday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ice House at Jackson Gore, 77 Okemo Ridge Road in Ludlow. The games run from Feb. 7 to April 20. All skill levels welcome. Admission is $5. Contact Kevin Theissen at kevin@skygatefinancial.com with questions.

Feb. 10-12: Springfield hosts Winter Carnival

Springfield Winter Carnival, a weekend of family-friendly fun is Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Crown Point Country Club, 2 Weathersfield Center Road in Springfield.

Scheduled events include a broom hockey tournament, cardboard sled contest with a rock ’n’ roll theme; a snowman building competition. Bring your skates and sleds: There is open skating, sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing available throughout the weekend. New this year is the circus magic and antics of one-man-show Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures.

To register for the broom hockey, cardboard sled races, snow kayak races or snowman competition, contact: Andy Bladyka by calling 802-885-2727, or emailing springfieldrec@hotmail.com.

Crown Point Pub is selling burgers, hotdogs, chili, fries and drinks.

Parking for fireworks is limited at Crown Point Country Club. Free shuttle bus service provides rides from Riverside Middle School between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 11.

The planning committee is looking for more volunteers. Consider helping out if you can. Call 802-885-2568 if interested. Below is the schedule.

Friday, Feb. 10

5 p.m.: Crown Point Pub open serving food and drink

6–9 p.m.: Bonfire, skating and sledding under the lights, and free hot chocolate all evening

Saturday, Feb. 11

11 a.m.: Open skating and sledding

Noon–4 p.m.: Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures and kids’ activities

1 p.m.: Broom Hockey Tournament

5–9 p.m.: Open skating and sledding, and music by DJ Mike Brehme

5:30 p.m.: Announcement of Snowman Competition winners

7:30 p.m.: Fireworks sponsored by Atlas Fireworks and Kelley Sales and Service

7:45 p.m.: Bonfire

Sunday, Feb. 12

11 a.m.–3 p.m.: Open skating and sledding

Noon: Rock ‘n’ Roll themed Cardboard Sled Contest

1 p.m.: Downhill Kayak Races

Note: To enter either of Sunday’s events, show up at least 30 minutes in advance.

For more info, visit www.facebook.com/SpringfieldWinterCarnival or www.SpringfieldParksandRec.com. General information or to volunteer or sponsor, call Christian Craig at 802-885-2568 or email ccraig@myreccenter.org.

Feb. 10: 12,000 Years in the Granite State presentation

The Walpole Historical Society’s Speaker Series continues at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Walpole Town Hall. 34 Elm St. presenting 12,000 Years in the Granite State with Dr. Robert Moody.

Anthropologist Moody shares archeological evidence discovered in Keene proving that people have lived in the region for 12,000 years.

Moody, past director of the Paleoindian Tenant Swamp excavations in Keene, has spent 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England. He will discuss how native history was revealed when an archaeological study, prior to construction of the new Keene Middle School, discovered traces of four structures dating to the end of the Ice Age. Undisturbed for 12,000 years, the site revealed information about the economy, gender roles, and household organization of the Granite State’s very first inhabitants, as well as evidence of social networks that extended for hundreds of miles across northern New England.

This is a free event, sponsored by the Walpole Historical Society and supported by the New Hampshire Humanities Council. For more info and for other upcoming lectures in the series visit www.walpolehistory.org.

Feb. 11: Weatherization help for Cavendish, Proctorsville

A pilot program encouraging homeowners in Cavendish and Proctorsville to invest in energy efficiency projects kicked off in January. An informational session about the program will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the meeting room of the Cavendish Town Office at 37 High St. in Cavendish.

“Weatherize Upper Valley” connects homeowners with community volunteers and certified weatherization contractors to provide free, professional home energy assessments, proposals, and quotes with a goal to double the number of home energy projects completed in the Upper Valley each year.

Attendees will learn more about the weatherizing process, about home energy efficiency and talk to certified weatherization contractors.

For more information, go to VitalCommunities.org/weatherize, or call Peter LaBelle of the Cavendish Energy Committee at 802-226-7250.

Feb. 11: Create your own Valentines

Create your own Valentines from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the North Springfield Baptist Church at 69 Main St. in N. Springfield. This is a great event for singles and families to create custom cards for their loved ones. An assortment of free supplies and refreshments will be provided. For more info call 802-886-8107.

Feb. 11: Green Mountain Club hosts evening snowshoe/ski

The Green Mountain Club hosts a snowshoe/ski event at the Bromley Ski Area.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 meet at the Bromley Ski Area at the east end of the main parking lot, then carpool to the 11/30 Long Trail winter parking lot.

Snowshoe or ski up the Long Trail by head lamp to the summit of Bromley Ski Area, stop at the ski patrol building to warm up and have a snack, then ski or snowshoe by moonlight together on the designated ski trail. Bring extra clothing, snacks, fluids, hand warmers and headlamp with spare batteries.

Climb three miles with 1460 feet of elevation gain and then the ski or snowshoe down the ski trail. The trail is moderate to difficult depending on snow depth. Bring micro spikes for the climb if icy. Reserve a spot by calling to Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016.

Feb. 11: Pasta Dinner and Improv Comedy Benefit

On Saturday, Feb. 11, comedians from Valley Improv present a benefit performance hosted by Windsor County Partners at Damon Hall at 1 Quechee Road in Hartland.

This family-friendly community event features pasta dinner at 6 p.m., with live comedy at 7 p.m. Valley Improv performers will engage the audience with on-the-spot interaction and humor for all ages. Plan to participate in their antics.

All proceeds benefit Windsor County Partners youth mentoring programs. Dinner is $10 for teens and adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free for preschool-aged children. Tickets are available at the door. The show is by donation.

Now in its fifth decade, WCP has provided mentors for more than 1,400 young people by screening and matching mentoring pairs and supporting those relationships through school years.

For more information call 802-674-5101, email windsorcm@outlook.com, or visit www.facebook.com/wcpartners.

Feb. 11: Full Moon snowshoe hike in Chester

The public is invited to join members of the Chester Conservation Committee at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 for a guided Full Moon snowshoe hike. The CCC sponsors this event to introduce hikers to their organization and to share the beauty of the Green Mountain Union High School Nature Trail. Whether you are new to snowshoes or an experienced hiker, this guided hike experience is sure to be interesting and fun.

The GMUHS Nature Trail is located behind GMUHS, 716 Route 103S, Chester on the high school driveway; bear left to reach the rear of the school.

The trail head is accessed by crossing a narrow, wooden footbridge near the lower soccer field looking left into the woods. It is clearly marked.

Trail length is 1.8 miles, of moderate difficulty and, depending on conditions, will take about one hour to hike. Depending upon the snow conditions, snowshoes or boots with traction cleats (such as Yaktraxs) would be appropriate. A headlamp or flashlight is also recommended but not required.

The Chester Conservation Committee sponsors this free, community event to showcase trails in Chester.

Feb. 13: Fredrick Douglass address read at Rock Library

On Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., take part in a public participatory reading of Frederick Douglass’ famous Fourth of July Address at the Rockingham Library’s top floor meeting room.

Forty-four readers are needed to read short consecutive sections of Douglass’ speech, which challenges the audience, “What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? Are the great principles of political freedom and of natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?” This abridged version runs 39 minutes when read out loud as a community.

Pick up a printed section of the speech at the Rockingham Library’s front desk today and then join other community members in a shared reading on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.

Feb. 14: Feel The Loving event

On Feb. 14 at 6:45 p.m., New England Youth Theatre presents Feel the Loving, a Valentine’s Day-themed evening highlighted by the Brattleboro premiere of the 2016 PG13 feature film Loving at 100 Flat St. in the Brattleboro. Feel the Loving, which features a dessert bar and other entertainment, is a fundraiser for Theatre Adventure program, NEYT’s acting troupe that celebrates actors of all abilities. Suggested donation is $20 and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Loving stars the Academy Award-nominated Ruth Negga as Mildred Loving, whose interracial marriage to Richard Loving (Joel Edgerton), challenged Virginia’s miscegenation laws preventing interracial marriage. In 1967, the Loving case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and resulted in the overturning of laws nationwide that prevented interracial unions.

Tickets may be purchased at www.neyt.org. For further information about this inclusive theater arts program, go to http://neyt.org/programs/theatre-adventure-program.

Feb. 14: SoVerA monthly meeting

The Southern Vermont Astronomy Group holds its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to discuss the celestial highlights of 2017. The public is invited to attend. These include the Aug. 21 solar eclipse as well as other celestial objects that can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars or telescopes. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester. The library is ADA accessible.

Feb. 15: Free AARP tax assistance

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 the AARP tax assistance program will be providing free tax preparation help to low and moderate-income residents at Rockingham Library. Pre-registration is required. Volunteer AARP tax-aide counselors are trained each year on state and federal tax regulations and are certified by the IRS to provide free tax preparation services. The counselors are available at the library on from 3 to 6 p.m. Appointments are required.

To register or for more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Bring to the appointment: your photo I.D., Social Security number, any Homestead Declaration forms or Landlord Rental Certificates and any other tax forms.

