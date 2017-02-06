Derry Candidates Night set for Feb. 16
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 06, 2017 | Comments 0
The annual Candidates Night will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at the
Twitchell Building on Old School Street.
The list of positions to be voted on at Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7 can be found on the town website. The
evening will provide a forum for candidates to announce their candidacy and briefly describe their qualifications.
While not a requirement for office, the evening provides an opportunity to interact with community members prior to Town Meeting. In addition, the Select Board will provide information about the proposed Salt & Sand Shed and the Policing Committee will answer questions regarding the policing article.
Please contact Select Board member Paul Gordon via email gordonpj@myfairpoint.net or phone at 824-5235 if you have questions.
Filed Under: Latest News • Londonderry
About the Author: