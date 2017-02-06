Music in Meadow set June dates; pre-register for annual LEGO contest; Thrift shop seeks prom clothes

15th Annual Music in the Meadow dates announced

Music in the Meadow concert committee is planning ahead for the 15th annual fundraising concert for the Vermont-New Hampshire Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. This year’s concert will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25 at the Motel in the Meadow, Rte. 11 West, in Chester. Gates open at noon on Saturday. Events will be held from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers hope to surpass last year’s record for donations of $9,474. All proceeds go to the Komen Race for the Cure to find a cure for breast cancer; none of the proceeds go toward expenses.

Back for 2017 will be a raffle, silent auction, and entertainment by local musicians who donate their time and talent. There will be a horseshoe tournament and food will be available for purchase both days. This year, Sunday will be a family oriented day of music, games and special events for all ages to enjoy.

Volunteers and musical talent is invited to help the group raise money during the event. If you’d like to volunteer, or if you know a band that may be interested in performing, contact Brian Waldo with information at musicinmeadow2017@gmail.com.

2017 LEGO Contest pre-registration deadline announced

The 2017 LEGO Contest takes place on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St. in Chester. This event is open to LEGOmaniacs Pre-K through Grade 8 and their families.

Entries by Friday March 10 are $10. After that date and on the day of the contest, entries will be $15. A check for the registration fee should be made out to St. Luke’s Church and mailed, along with the registration form, to the Registrar, Lillian Willis, P.O. Box 318, Chester, 05143.

The registration form may be downloaded from Special Events at www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org and www.chestertelegraph.org.

Printed forms are available at the Whiting Library on Main Street in Chester, Chester-Andover Elementary School, Grafton Library, and Grafton Elementary School.

Sponsored for the sixth year by St. Luke’s, the event will benefit both the church and the Children’s Section of Chester’s Whiting Library. For additional information, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.

Thrift shop seeks prom wear for April sale

The Chester-Andover Family Center is collecting prom wear for a special public event to be held in April prior to local high school proms.

Last year, teens from Chester and surrounding communities shopped for their perfect prom outfit and accessories at the CAFC at 908 Vermont Route 103S. A complete new or nearly new outfit including dress or suit, shirts, shoes and accessories could be purchased for $20 fee.

The center is looking to replenish their prom inventory: dresses, tuxedos, dress shirts, ties and dress shoes for girls and guys. The goal is to be fully stocked with prom wear donations by March 1. Call friends, search closets to help provide a unique shopping experience for area teens.

Drop off prom wear during regular business hours: Tuesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call 802-875-3236.