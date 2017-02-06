Online business workshop in Chester; Ludlow Dental gets grants for dental laser

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Small Business Development Center and Springfield Regional Development Corp. are sponsoring a workshop to help area small businesses get the most out of their internet presence.

Titled Online Business Done Right the First Time, the session will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Newsbank Conference Center, 352 Main St., in Chester.

The workshop begins from the premise that establishing a robust online presence is essential to a company’s success and that customers expect to find a business quickly and easily when they look online.

If they don’t, there are plenty of other options tol find. But with many website building tools and options, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more, it can be a challenge to determine where a company should to focus its energy. It’s easy to make a wrong turn when it comes to decisions on an online business strategy.

The workshop is designed to help businesses learn the options, costs and risks associated with various digital platforms and website building strategies, as well as what online marketing tools to consider once an online presence is established. The session will cover website building, social media, paid online marketing, analytics and more.

The cost of the workshop is $49/person and you can register online here. For more information, please contact Springfield Regional Development Corp. at 802-885-3061.

Foundations give grants for dental laser in Ludlow

Springfield Medical Care Systems has received a $3,495 grant from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation and a $2,500 grant from the Agnes M. Lindsay Trust to purchase a dental laser for the Ludlow Dental Center in Ludlow.

The center provides routine hygiene and basic and major restorative care, including fillings, crowns, bridges, root canals, dentures, extractions, and emergency dental services.

With lasers, dentists may not need to use a drill or administer anesthesia in some procedures, allowing patients to have a more relaxed dental experience. Laser procedures can be more precise and can reduce symptoms and healing times associated with traditional therapies. They can also reduce the amount of bacteria in both diseased gum tissue and in tooth cavities; and control bleeding during surgery.

For 18 years, the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation has awarded grants to oral health programs in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The Agnes M. Lindsay Trust supports nonprofits who provide free dental clinics and dental care that benefits low income and needy populations through capital grants for dental equipment needs and program support.