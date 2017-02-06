UPDATE: I-91 Bridge Construction in Rockingham

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule from Jan. 27, 2017.

The northbound travel lane only (right lane) and the northbound Exit 6 on-ramp will remain closed until approximately Feb. 6, 2017. Traffic needing to use the Exit 6 on ramp will be detoured to Route 5 north to I-91 Exit 7 on-ramp. After the northbound travel lane and Exit 6 on-ramp is open to traffic motorists can expect periodic, short-term closures in the northbound high-speed lane (left lane) to allow crews/equipment access to the median.

Please note that these dates are subject to change due to weather/road conditions.

A public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 The Square in Bellows Falls. This meeting will allow the general public to meet the team involved in the replacement of the bridges, learn about the construction plan and ask any questions they may have pertaining to the project.