To the editor: Gustafson announces run for Chester Select Board

My name is Lee Gustafson, and I am running for a one-year term for Select Board. I have lived in Chester since 2002, built my own house, and established a successful renewable energy business serving local and neighboring community residents.

My children grew up in Chester, and I feel it is time to give back to the community that has been so generous to us. Being a part of the town government will allow me to do that.

Chester is a beautiful place, nestled in the hills that border the Green Mountains, surrounded by natural wonders and stunning landscapes. It is a wonderful place to raise a family, conduct business, or retire. The values of the people of Chester long ago enabled all of us, as natives and transplants, to enjoy our town.

One concern that I hear frequently in discussions with my customers, friends, those in the trades, or business owners revolves around keeping Chester affordable for everyone. There are many competing ideas as to how best to deal with this issue, and I believe that the Select Board has the primary responsibility to enable the residents of Chester to flourish.

Supporting the community by providing growth opportunities while keeping spending to a minimum is a primary concern that will enable all Chester residents to continue to live and enjoy our town.

I am asking for your support and vote on March 7.

Thank you,

Lee Gustafson

Chester