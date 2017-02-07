TRSU ‘Red’ Sub-committee meeting agenda for Feb. 13, 2017

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Act 46 Sub-Committee studying a Regional Education District for the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Library Learning Commons at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Route 103 South in Chester. Below is the agenda.

I. Welcome

II. Review Agenda

III. Approve Minutes: January 31, 2017

IV. Report on RED (Regional Education District) Meeting with AOE (Agency of Education)

V. Update from Baltimore and Ludlow/Mount Holly

VI. Continue Work on Draft Report and Articles

VII. Finalize Plans for RED Sub-Committee and Full Committee Completion

VIII. Public Comment

IX. Adjourn