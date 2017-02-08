Chester Police Log for Dec. 2, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC



Editor’s Note: The Chester Telegraph Police Log is a sampling of incidents directly from Chester Police reports. In general, we do not identify individual victims of crimes nor those who have been arrested.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 8:51 p.m.

Police were sent to Kevadus Circle for the report of a suspicious vehicle in a door yard. Police ran the registration and it came back as belonging to the aunt of the complainant. Police contacted the complainant’s mother, who said it was OK and that she was almost home.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 8:46 a.m.

Police answered a complaint on Dodge Road of phone harassment from the caretaker of a home that they used to live in. The ex-caretaker was claiming that the complainant and her boyfriend still owed money and had taken items that did not belong to them. He had not only been calling at home, he had also been calling at work. Police were unable to speak with the caretaker, but did advise his wife that he should quit calling them and should instead proceed with legal remedies.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 12:54 p.m.

Police were called to Popple Dungeon Road for a complaint of theft of wood off the roadside.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 1:22 p.m.

A resident off of Route 11 West told police that she may have been the victim of a woman who was arrested for stealing mail in and around Andover. The complainant said she was supposed to have received something from her retirement in October, but it never arrived even though the sender said it had been mailed. Police said that they would give her name to the investigating state trooper, but that none of the mail recovered had her name on it.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 3:41 p.m.

Police arrived in the 3400-block of Trebo Road to find a car in the ditch. Apparently the man driving the car went to a home to ask to use the phone and when the homeowner refused, the driver left on foot. The driver was located at his sister’s home. The man said that as he was coming around the corner on Trebo Road, he was met with a box truck and, to avoid it, went into the ditch. Police did not see anything that would indicate that the driver had been impaired by drugs or alcohol. The officer then gave the driver a lift back to the scene and called a tow truck.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 11:35 a.m.

An officer used his cruiser’s emergency lights to help a tow truck company that was pulling a truck onto the roadway at a bad corner in Proctorsville Gulf.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 12:34 p.m.

Springfield Police requested that Chester Police check for reported stolen property — a 1986 Honda XL motorcycle — off of Flamstead Road. Chester Police were asked to seize the motorcycle until a tow truck could be sent to retrieve it. Police also interviewed two subjects who had the motorcycle.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, 11:37 p.m.

Chester Ambulance struck a deer on Flamstead Road. There was no damage to the vehicle but the deer could not be located.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 10:29 a.m.

A complainant told police that someone had stolen guns from his storage unit. However, this person had called to complain of this before and police believe that at some point the man sold the guns and now wants them back.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 10:28 a.m.

A driver along Route 103 north at Palmer Road said he fell asleep, the vehicle left the right-hand edge of the road and crashed into an embankment. The vehicle is a total loss.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 4:58 p.m.

Police responded to a two-car crash at River Street and Route 103 South in Chester. Apparently a 2016 Impala was being driven on Route 103 South when a 2005 Prius failed to yield to oncoming traffic as it turned left off River Street. Both cars sustained front-end damage.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, 4:15 p.m.

A person said that she was hearing gunshots coming from north of High Street. Police checked the area and found that someone was firing a gun on Vt. Route 11 West.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, 2:29 p.m.

Police received a report from a Cavendish Road home of a stray dog that appeared to be injured. The residents — renters — said they spotted the long-haired brown, black and white dog hobbling down the road with what seemed like a broken left paw. They attempted to find an owner, but neighbors called it “the road dog.” They then contacted police. The dog was friendly, dirty and lethargic, and there were numerous burdocks tangled in its fur. The dog was somewhat skinny as well and police could feel its ribs although it didn’t seem to be starved. The officer took the dog to the veterinarian. The doctor found no microchip although there appeared to be a faded tattoo on the left ear. And while the dog appeared stressed she also seemed to be in reasonable health. She had also been spayed and is likely a purebred. There was also some indication that she may have been abused or neglected.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 6:26 a.m.

A tractor-trailer unit pulled into the parking lot at the Jiffy Mart at Route 103 and Pleasant Street and hit a light pole.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 8:23 p.m.

Police were called to a community care home on Popple Dungeon Road for the report of one resident acting out again and smashing things. The woman was in the driveway dressed in shorts and flip-flops although there was 5 inches of snow on the ground. The woman said she wanted to return to jail or go elsewhere and no longer wanted to live in the home because staff was mean to her. She agreed to meet with a crises worker. A staff member said that they had asked the resident to stop eating in her room but the resident started “amping” up and swearing at staff. The woman then moved her dressers in front of her door, then came out, grabbed her TV and Wii and returned to her room, where she started punching things including a hole in the wall and her TV, which she smashed. She also smashed the couch and had thrown parts at the staff and she jumped out a window. She was taken to Springfield Hospital Emergency Room, where she was turned over to staff.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 7:53 p.m.

Police were called to Popple Dungeon Road for an assault at a community care home. The caller had told the dispatcher that he and a coworker were being assaulted by a woman resident. They had been able to get into a secured room before police arrived. Police arrived to find the workers outside looking for the woman, who had jumped through a window. One stated that the woman hit him with boards from a wooden couch that still had nails protruding from them, that she had punched him in the face and chest and tried to bite him, he had been assaulted by the woman. The woman said she had been angry with the caregivers over a perceived bedtime and medication time. She was charged with aggravated assault and assault on a protected caregiver and was held on a $2,500 bond.

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

A resident of Route 10 told police that his son had been playing an online video game when he got a threatening Snapchat from another player. There was no name or contact information available on that player.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 12:25 p.m.

A Davidson Hill Road resident said that a welder and a tool bag were stolen from the garage or truck. The resident also asked for more police patrols.