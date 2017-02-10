Memorial service set for Steven Prouty, Derry Select Board chair

A service for Steven G. Prouty, who died earlier this week, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at the South Londonderry Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West River Railroad Depot Project or the Town of Londonderry for tree planting on the town owned “Prouty Land;” c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal email condolences, please visit his Legacy page.

Mr. Prouty, 66, of Londonderry, passed away at his home with family by his side, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The son of Clyde R. and Clara M. Prouty, he was born at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend on Aug. 26, 1950.

Mr. Prouty grew up in South Londonderry and was a graduate of Leland & Gray High School in Townshend and Vermont Technical College in Randolph, where he studied highway engineering. To read The Telegraph news article about Mr. Prouty’s death, please click here.

Mr. Prouty had a life-long strong work ethic, which began when he was 10 years old and he went to work at Woody’s Cracker Barrel Ski Shop.

In 1966, Mr. Prouty began working in the family business, Clyde R. Prouty & Sons Excavation. From 1970 to 1980, Mr. Prouty was married to Sharon Crossman and they had two sons, Chad and Taylor. From 1976 till 1986, he worked as a winter road foreman. In 1995, Mr. Prouty began working as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in South Londonderry. He retired in August 2013.

Mr. Prouty also had many interests and hobbies. He was a collector of antiques and local historical memorabilia and enjoyed his time searching for the next great artifact. He had a real love for animals, which he shared with his grandchildren. Mr. Prouty found great pleasure in gardening and raising chickens and other specialty birds on his beloved land. “The pond” was one of his cherished places. He relished the times when his camper was displayed at the pond and he could host countless family gatherings.

Mr. Prouty inherited his father’s love for antique cars and car racing. For several years, Mr. Prouty enjoyed time in Florida with his family, and together they looked forward to the Daytona 500 race. This annual trip with his parents became a tradition and an experience that he highly valued and treasured.

Mr. Prouty followed in his father’s footsteps by volunteering as a town Select Board member, in which he served as a member from 2011 until his death. He was named chair in 2016. He also served in other volunteer capacities including Health Officer, Planning Commission, Tree Warden and Justice of the Peace. He was dedicated and committed to public service and spent much of his life actively involved in his community. He was a strong supporter of the West River Railroad Depot project and was devoted to its success. Mr. Prouty was enthusiastic about government and policy-making and immersed himself in the political world, always staying informed and enjoying rich conversations with people who shared similar and different views.

Mr. Prouty is survived by his parents Clyde and Clara Prouty of South Londonderry; two sons and their spouses, Chad Prouty and wife Karen, and Taylor Prouty and wife Lana; sister Susan VanAlstyne of South Londonderry, and five grandchildren: Madeline, Vivian, Sawyer, Tanner and Shay, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his brothers Gary and Doug and brother-in-law, Pete VanAlstyne. Mr. Prouty had a genuine love for his family. He was exceedingly proud of his sons, Chad and Taylor, and he cherished each of his grandchildren. You would often hear him say how fortunate he felt to be surrounded by such love.