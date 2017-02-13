The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has chosen writer/composer Zack Zadek’s Deathless for its 11th annual New Musical Award.

Nominated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper of Feinstein’s/54 Below, Deathless follows the road trip of a grieving family who are asking questions about life and death in the modern age in the face of the development of a pill that can prevent natural death. Deathless is slated for a developmental production at the Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., in June.

The only award of its kind in the country, the Weston New Musical Award brings the creator or creators of a promising new musical together with a small ensemble of actors to rehearse and record selections from the winning score.

A free public concert of Deathless will be held at the Weston Playhouse at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Weston Associate Artistic Director Michael Berresse will direct the concert reading, and Kurt Deutsch of Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records will produce the free demo recording.

To acquire free tickets to the March 4 performance and further information about Weston’s New Musical Award and Weston’s 2017 season, visit westonplayhouse.org.