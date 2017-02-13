Chester Select Board meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

| Feb 13, 2017 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a public hearing on the Chapters 2 and 3 of the proposed Unified Development Bylaws at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after which it will go into its Select Board hearing. Both meetings will be held at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

Public Hearing

  1. The Select Board will receive comments from the public on the revised UDBs
    Chapters 2 & 3

Special Select Board agenda

  1. Approval of Minutes from the Feb. 1, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting; Approval of Minutes from the Feb. 1, 2017 UDB Public Hearing
  2. Citizen Comments
  3. Old Business
  4. Police Canine; Chief Cloud
  5. Review Procedures for Public Official Appointments
  6. Second Class Liquor Licenses: Jiffy Mart; Lisai’s
  7. Certificate – No Appeals or Suits Pending; Listers
  8. New Business for Next Agenda
  9. Adjourn
Print Friendly

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply