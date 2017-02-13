Chester Select Board meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 13, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a public hearing on the Chapters 2 and 3 of the proposed Unified Development Bylaws at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after which it will go into its Select Board hearing. Both meetings will be held at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.
Public Hearing
- The Select Board will receive comments from the public on the revised UDBs
Chapters 2 & 3
Special Select Board agenda
- Approval of Minutes from the Feb. 1, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting; Approval of Minutes from the Feb. 1, 2017 UDB Public Hearing
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Police Canine; Chief Cloud
- Review Procedures for Public Official Appointments
- Second Class Liquor Licenses: Jiffy Mart; Lisai’s
- Certificate – No Appeals or Suits Pending; Listers
- New Business for Next Agenda
- Adjourn
