Chester Select Board meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

The Chester Select Board will hold a public hearing on the Chapters 2 and 3 of the proposed Unified Development Bylaws at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after which it will go into its Select Board hearing. Both meetings will be held at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

Public Hearing

The Select Board will receive comments from the public on the revised UDBs

Chapters 2 & 3

Special Select Board agenda