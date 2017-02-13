To the editor: Arrison announces candidacy for Chester Select Board

My name is Kelly Arrison, and I’m running for a seat on the Chester Select Board.

I’ve lived in Chester for 45 years. Twenty-six years ago, I brought my auto racing business to Chester, where it has thrived. Chester is a great place to live and work. Because it has given me so much I believe it’s time for me to give back to the community.

My goal in running for Select Board is to help bring lasting economic improvement to Chester. When a town is healthy, its problems are easier to solve. When a town shows that it cares about itself, it will attract people who want to live here, raise their kids here, grow a business or just visit.

We can make Chester a better place to live and work by using the successful Heart and Soul Economic Development method of town planning. Developed by a Vermonter, the Heart and Soul team approach has helped revitalize towns all across America.

The quality of life and the appearance of a town is the primary driver of economic prosperity today. It relies on a town-wide commitment and partnership between local government, local businesses, property owners, renters, schools and civic groups to come together to make steady, step-by-step improvements throughout the community: improvements to our streetscapes, houses, businesses, green spaces and more.

This thoughtful approach asks each of us to take pride in our town and ourselves. It asks that local businesses be good neighbors, respect our historic heritage and contribute to the community and our way of life. We’ve already begun to get people talking, listening and working together.

There’s a new sense of possibility in Chester. Let’s work together to make it a reality.

Please feel free to contact me at karrison3@gmail.com or 802-345-1326.

Thank you for listening.

Kelly Arrison

Chester