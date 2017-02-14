Chester Town School Board of Directors agenda for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

The Chester Town School Board of Directors will meet at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

I.     Call to Order: Roll Call
II.     Approval of Agenda-Additions & Deletions
III.     New Business
a.   TRSU Act 46 Study Committee Report
i. Formal Review and Comments
b.   Appoint Alternate Act 46 Study Committee Member
IV.  Adjournment

