UPDATE: I-91 Bridge Construction in Rockingham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule this week.

Periodic temporary daytime lane (left lane) to allow crews/equipment access to the median.

We ask motorists to use extreme caution as the safety of the workers along with themselves is of the utmost importance.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter