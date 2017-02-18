UPDATE: I-91 Bridge Construction in Rockingham

| Feb 18, 2017 | Comments 0

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule this week.

  • Periodic temporary daytime lane closures in the southbound high-speed lane (left lane) to allow crews/equipment access to the median.

We ask motorists to use extreme caution as the safety of the workers along with themselves is of the utmost importance.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Print Friendly

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply