UPDATE: I-91 Bridge Construction in Rockingham
Press release | Feb 18, 2017 | Comments 0
© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule this week.
- Periodic temporary daytime lane closures in the southbound high-speed lane (left lane) to allow crews/equipment access to the median.
We ask motorists to use extreme caution as the safety of the workers along with themselves is of the utmost importance.
Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.