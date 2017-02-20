Arts events: Feb. 25, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 25: Marissa McGowan sings Broadway at the Movies

Through special arrangements with the Weston Playhouse, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium presents songstress Marissa McGowan in a musical tribute to Hollywood musicals at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium on 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Broadway at the Movies is a musical tour of more than 80 years of Hollywood’s greatest songs including those from West Side Story, Carousel, The Music Man and Into the Woods.

The program is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson