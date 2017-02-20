First Universalist donates $800 to new asylum program

The First Universalist Parish of Chester has presented a newly established home for asylum seekers a check for $800 to help the not-for-profit group with its mission.

Steve Crofter and Laurel Green from the Singing River Farm in Chester and other concerned citizens formed the Community Asylum Seekers Project to assist asylum families. The refuge is set up at Singing River Farm.

Similar to refugees, asylum seekers are fleeing persecution and seeking safety. But unlike refugees who enter the United States through the U.S. State Department with government support, asylum seekers arrive on their own and must submit an individual claim for asylum. CASP’s objective is to support asylum seekers as they pursue their claim by providing food, shelter and other daily needs until they can become self-sufficient.

CASP is preparing to welcome its first asylum family within the next couple of months. Singing River Farm created a Safe Haven sleeping space for a family. An interfaith blessing of the Safe Haven space was held on Sunday, Feb. 12, led by the Rev. Nancy Crumbine, visiting minister for the First Universalist Parish, the Rev. James Zuccaro of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Chester and CASP board member Susie Peters.

On that day, the First Universalist Parish also presented CASP with the $800 check. Each month, the parish collects funds to support the work of organizations that put the parish’s principles into action. For more information, click www.caspvt.org or contact Steve Crofter at 802-275-4646. Donations can be made to CASP Inc. and sent to Singing River Farm, 2128 Brockways Mills Road, Rockingham, VT 05143.