To the editor: GMUHS announces new Jr. Iron Chef teams

I am pleased to announce that Green Mountain Union High will be participating for the 5th year in the incredible culinary competition for middle and high school chefs, Jr. Iron Chef Vermont, on March 18 in Essex.

In three previous years, our teams have returned from the event as winners. In looking over the recipes the teams have been working so hard on for the 2017 competition, I believe we will once again bring home the gold.

We are sending one middle school team and two high school teams.

The middle school team — Turnip the Beet — is coached by Brooke Decker, who stepped into help this year. The team consists of Maya and Aiden Farrar, Gwen Kekic and Pearl Myers. Gwen and Pearl are seasoned veterans having participated in previous years.

High school team Green Mountain Cheftains is coached by Christine Anderson and Carol Neff. Both are past winners and we are very lucky to have them on board. They have worked hard with the team to perfect a great recipe. The team consists of veterans Caitlin McCoy, Simone Martarano, Chelsea Rose and Alexandria Pippin.

The second high school team, The Skillet Takes, returns with winning coaches Carrie King and Jana Bryan. Team members are Ange Wunderle, Laurel King, Rileigh Thomas and Magali Stowell-Aleman. All members with the exception of Magali are returning winners.

The recipes are kept secret until after the competition.

Jr. Iron Chef Vermont, now in its 15th year, is a statewide culinary competition that challenges teams of middle and high school students to create healthy local dishes that will inspire school meal programs. For more information visit the Jr. Iron Chef website.

Thanks again to our coaches for their time, energy and efforts in working with the teams. Good luck and thanks to all three teams for being involved in a great program. A huge thank you also to GMUHS Principal Tom Ferenc for his support.

Sincerely,

Jack Carroll

Coordinator

Jr. Iron Chef Vt.

GMUHS