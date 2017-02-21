To the editor: ‘Main Street USA’ in Chester is a fantasy world

There’s a movement afoot in Chester that seems intent upon driving the gentrification of our town. A small, but vocal and well-healed minority is attempting to drive their agenda of making Chester into a sort of “Main Street USA” fantasy world.

This group is now working to rewrite our zoning laws to include regulations that amount to banishment of the hard working independent tradespeople who run businesses from their homes. Apparently, seeing trucks, vans and equipment trailers passing through their quiet part of Chester is offensive and they just don’t want to see them any longer. These folks are intent upon stopping that unsightly traffic and they don’t mind at all if doing so denies others the ability to make an honest living by running a small business from their own Chester homes.

Where am I getting this impression? It’s pretty clearly laid out in the proposed changes to the Unified Development Bylaws, or UDBs, which you can see on the Town of Chester website. Under the proposed changes, the construction trades, which include everything from a mom and pop electrical company, right down to a property manager with a plow and a commercial mower, will no longer be permitted in any zoning district without applying for and receiving a conditional use permit from the Development Review Board. That has never been the case before.

Chester is a living community, encompassing good people from all walks of life. We include the carpenters, electricians, plumbers and property managers, who need vehicles and equipment for their work, as well as the accountants, computer scientists, lawyers and brokers who undoubtedly do some work from their homes as well, but without needing a truck, van or trailer in order to do it.

I’m sure that no one objects to seeing an electrician’s van rolling up their road if their lights won’t come on because of an electrical issue, and no one minds seeing a backhoe being towed behind a dump truck when their own septic system is backed up and needs repair. So why try to move them out of town? The attempt to push our entrepreneurial, working trade-folk out of sight is simply not OK with me. If you agree that everyone needs to be included in our new Town Plan, please let our Select Board hear from you with a letter, an email, or by raising your voice at town meeting on March 6. Chester’s hard-working trades-folk need our help.

Tim Roper

Chester

P.S. My impression is that the majority of this elitist group is “from away,” as am I. A key difference between us is that I was taught, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” and I respect the fact that Chester is not mine to mold into some ideal, utopic place that meets my perfect image of small town Vermont.

In every zoning district: What will Chester become? Chester for the elite? Who belongs in Chester?