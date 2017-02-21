Weekend cannoli shop opens in Chester

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Catherine Marino of Andover has opened the Vermont Cannoli shop in downtown Chester, serving up traditional Sicilian cannoli filled with homemade ricotta.

The shop is located at 145 S. Main St., behind Chester Flowers and Village Children’s Shop. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Marino, who is Sicilian, said, “I have been making my own small-batch, homemade ricotta cannoli for the past five years and selling them first at the Walpole Farmers Market and for the past two years at the Ludlow Farmers Market. … After several years at the summer farmers markets it was time for a permanent location.”

Vermont Cannoli’s overstuffed 3-inch, small and 5-inch large cannoli come in three flavors: traditional with chocolate chips or pistachio, almond and Vermont maple walnut made with local maple syrup. She also sells Cannoli Chips & Cream, as well as our Cannoli Kits.

Prices range from $2.25 for a single small cannoli to $15 for the kits.