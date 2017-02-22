Chester board continues hearing comments on UDBs

By Shawn Cunningham

With two members not able to attend the Feb. 15 meeting, the Chester Select Board continued to hear comments on the Unified Development Bylaws in a public hearing, but in its regular meeting, did not take on anything of consequence, including a procedure for appointing public officials.

While the bylaws hearing was supposed to continue looking at Article 2 and begin Article 3, the board briefly returned to Article 1 to hear from Lillian Willis of the Chester Historic Preservation Committee, who asked for changes that would give greater recognition to the historic resources of the town by breaking it apart from the environmental statement and allowing each to stand on its own. Nena Nanfeldt of the Chester Conservation Committee said the organization supported the change.

Amy O’Neil, owner of Gold River Industrial Park and a member of Chester Development Review Board, recalled that the original bylaws – which were adopted in 2014 – eliminated building and construction trades from the zoning districts in which her business is located, thus making it non-conforming. She also noted that all of the parcels in the industrial park are in two districts and the way that differences are looked at was made more restrictive in 2014. The bottom line for O’Neil is that she has people interested in buying parcels within the park, but the lack of conditional uses for their businesses are hindering the sales.

Peter Klepp, owner of J&L Metrology in Springfield and the former Army Reserve Center on Route 11, told the board that due to an error in the Planning Commission’s work on the 2014 bylaws, the armory building already exceeds the maximum lot coverage of 10 percent and, since the zoning district was new, no sign specifications were written for it.

Klepp said that he can’t reconfigure the interior of the building because he can’t put up a temporary building to house the contents during construction. He said this has hampered him from moving the business to Chester.

Maureen Savage told the board that when she and her husband bought the National Survey building on Canal Street, it was in the Aquifer Protection 1 district and light industrial was a conditional use. The 2014 bylaws eliminated that district and that use. The building is now in the Village Center district and although it has been rehabbed, prospective tenants can’t get conditional use permits.

Barre Pinske told the board that some who oppose the bylaws do so on the grounds of preserving the rural character of the area. Pinske saw this as ironic since farming is now a huge industrial use. He also noted that since Vermont is the No. 1 state for use of wood heat, firewood processing is a necessity. Pinske called for equal rights for log splitters and dump trucks.

Marilyn Mahusky told the board that these were compelling stories of the individual needs of people who have invested time and energy and money. “And I respect that,” said Mahusky. But she also noted that the Planning Commission is not the “economic development planning commission.”

Mahusky said that many of the changes to the bylaws were a result of individual requests and that state law prohibits changing zoning for an individual. She noted that making a change to a zoning district for one person changes the entire district and suggested that zoning overlays be considered to accommodate the needs of businesses.

“You have a civic responsibility to do the right thing,” said Mahusky, “That’s your job, making the hard decisions.”

“I’m all about trying to fix the problem, not kick it down the road,” said board member Dan Cote. “I’m about changing so everyone is happy. We are literally dug in on two sides.”

Development Review Board chair Carla Westine told the board that the changes have gone far beyond the clarifications and corrections that were requested in early 2015. Nevertheless, Westine urged the board to adopt the changes because the DRB would be able to protect against problems by applying the various standards – including sound limits – in the bylaws.

Cote asked Westine how the process could move faster. Westine said it couldn’t.

“I think approving this document is important. Two years is a long time,” said board member Arne Jonynas. “I don’t see sending it back.”

In other business

After the public hearing, the Select Board met Police Chief Rick Cloud’s dog Dutch who is about to begin training as a police dog. The board asked questions about his duties and the cost to the town. Cloud told the board that Dutch is his dog and that the cost to the town will be minimal.

The board put off working on the procedure for interviewing and appointing town officials, but Library Board of Trustees chair Kathy Pellett told the Select Board that there is a vacancy on the library’s board and that Stephanie Whitney-Payne has expressed interest in serving. Pellett noted that the new procedures had not been adopted yet and asked the board to appoint Whitney-Payne in the same way it had filled vacancies in the past. The board decided not to decide.

“It’s not in the spirit of what we’re doing,” said Cote.

To move the Unified Development Bylaws along a bit faster, the next regular meeting – on March 1 – will have three or four hours devoted specifically to looking at and hearing comment on the new regulations.