Sunny skies, lots of snow brighten Chester Winter Carnival 2017

The annual Chester Winter Carnival was held last weekend with plenty of sun and snow. In addition to sliding, broom hockey, horse drawn sleigh rides and pie tasting, there was disc golf and a snowshoe hike planned.

While temperatures in the 50s were delightful during the day, the rink conditions deteriorated to a point where Saturday evening ice skating and the hockey games between the Chester and Proctorsville fire departments scheduled for Sunday had to be postponed. The event was organized by the Chester Recreation Department.

