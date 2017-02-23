Grafton boards host solar energy info meeting March 3

The Grafton Select Board and the Grafton Planning Commission are hosting an informational forum on solar energy at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The event will be held at the White Church.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend. The purpose of the forum is to provide basic information on solar energy and how it works on a municipal or community basis. Different models will be discussed, and there will plenty of time will be available for questions and answers.

The panelists are Eric Shenholm, of Saxtons River Solar Electric; Peter LaBelle of the Town of Cavendish Energy Committee; and Ralph Meima, director of project development at Green Lantern Capital.