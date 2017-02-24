Andover Select Board meeting for Feb. 27, 2017

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Feb. 14 meeting.

4. Old Business: A. Legal Trails on Stigers Road; B. Finalize Town Meeting slides; C. HMGP (Rt 11 property FEMA buyout) – update – Jeanette.

5. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

6. Highways / Garage: A. Overweight permit application from United Natural Foods

7. New Business:

8. Correspondence: A. Public notice of draft modifications to the Stream Alteration General Permit

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 03/13/2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Town Meeting is on 3/4/17 at 10:00 a.m.

School budget voting is on 3/7/17 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Two volunteers will be needed.