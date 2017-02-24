Chester Select Board agenda for March 1, 2017

The Chester Select Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, to take public comments on the revised Unified Development Bylaws. Following the public hearing it will hold a special session on its regular business. Below is that agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the Feb. 15, 2017 UDB Public Hearing and Feb. 15, 2017 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Finalize Procedures to fill positions on boards and commissions

5. New business for next agenda

6. Adjourn