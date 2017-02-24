To the editor: Arrison will be good for business, historic Chester

It is that time of year when we make important decisions about our local leaders. I am pleased to know, introduce and endorse Kelly Arrison for a one-year seat on the Chester Select Board.

Kelly Arrison is active on the Chester Historic Preservation Committee, the Economic Development Committee and the Master Planning Committee. In late January, he brought the Orton Family Foundation Heart & Soul presentation to Chester.

He has lived in our area all his life, and opened Heads Up Motorsports in Chester in 1991. With this kind of experience and background, we believe Kelly will bring a balanced perspective and positive outlook toward Chester’s future. He strongly believes that Chester can be revitalized through active cooperation of businesses, town government and residents from all walks of life.

What we see and hear when talking to Kelly Arrison is one who will support local business growth along with preserving our historic heritage. He is a good listener and communicator who can get people working together to find common ground and to solve some serious problems.

As 42-year residents who raised three daughters in our wonderful town, please dear fellow Chesterites, join us in voting for Kelly Arrison for a one-year seat on the Chester Select Board.

Polls at open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Lew and Bonnie Watters

Chester