To the editor: Support Kelly Arrison

I am writing in support of Kelly Arrison who is running for a one-year seat on the Chester Select Board. Kelly is life-long resident of the area and has operated a business here for 26 years. He’s an active member of several committees that are important to our community. These include the Master Plan Steering Committee, Chester Economic Development Committee and Chester Historic Preservation Committee, and show Kelly’s deep interest in making Chester a place where businesses can grow and people can find jobs.

In conversations with Kelly, I have found him to be an engaging and enlightened person. He’s open minded and brings a willingness to listen to new ideas — so you know you will be heard. Whether you come to speak at a Select Board meeting – or call him at home — Kelly will listen to you.

As a former state representative, I know it’s important to have people in government who really care about their community and their neighbors. It’s also important to have someone who supports local business growth, cares about preserving Chester’s historic heritage and cares about the quality of life in Chester. Kelly will hard work for all of us and I know he’ll listen with the utmost respect to all of our concerns. I hope you will join me in voting for him on March 7.

Sincerely,

Kathy Pellett

Chester

