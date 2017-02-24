To the editor: Support school budgets

The Green Mountain Union High School Board respectfully requests your support of the FY 2017-18 proposed budget on Town Meeting Day.

The budget represents an increase in the amount to be raised by taxes of 2.4 percent, largely based on personnel costs and a decrease in prior year fund balance. The budget itself indicates a decrease due to a change in accounting methods required by the state to budget only the net special education expenditures. Our estimated education spending per pupil, while rising this year due to declining enrollment, continues to be below the state average prior year spending.

We are proposing a bond this year for roof replacement due to the number of years the maintenance staff has been dealing with leaks and their impact on the interior of the building. The timing is very good as the bids came in lower than anticipated, and interest rates are still low. The bond warning requests an amount not to exceed $886,550, to be offset by up to $175,000 in capital improvement funds in order to borrow the smallest amount possible, over the lifetime of the roof’s warranty.

Our students and staff appreciate the support from the community for our schools whether for the arts, sports, technology, or improved learning opportunities. We are committed to maintaining a learning environment that keeps our students in attendance with us and attracts tuition students. The more students we have in our schools, the lower your tax rate.

Please support our community and students by voting YES on the Green Mountain Union High School, Chester-Andover Elementary School and River Valley Technical Center budgets. Thank you.

Respectfully submitted,

Alison DesLauriers

GMUHS Board Chair