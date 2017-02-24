To the editor: Take a close look at Arrison

I ask Chester residents to take a close look at Kelly Arrison, who is running for a one-year seat on the Select Board. A long-time Vermonter, Chester resident and local businessman running Heads Up Motorsports, Kelly is well aware of the diverse needs of those trying to make a living locally and the factors that both challenge small Vermont towns and make Chester a desirable place to live, work, shop and visit. He values a community that cares about its quality of life and economic stability and is willing to pull together for mutual benefit and the betterment of the town.

Kelly has vision and a can-do, optimistic attitude that is tempered by practicality and fiscal responsibility. He does his homework with investigative thoroughness and repeatedly has shown a willingness to listen to all sides in order to resolve differences and produce a result that makes the best of a situation and benefits all of Chester and its residents. He is eager to make the most of the town’s diverse resources, protect its heritage, and enhance its appeal and ability to attract new families and businesses.

I think he would be an enlightened, energetic, inclusive, and rational voice of reason and responsibility on the Select Board. I urge Chester residents to vote for him on March 7.

Lillian Willis

Chester, VT