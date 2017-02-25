To the editor: Cavanagh announces run for Derry Select Board

My name is Tom Cavanagh and I am running for a seat on the Londonderry Select Board this March. I will be running for the seat that Bill Wylie held, which has a one-year term.

My parents, Jim and Jean Cavanagh, owned the Londonderry Inn for many years and were very active in the community. I have decided that it is my turn to become active and contribute to the community as they did.

I have lived in South Londonderry for my entire life. I am a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy and have an associate’s degree from Paul Smiths College in the Adirondacks in fish and wildlife technology as well as a degree as a gunsmith from the Pennsylvania Gunsmith School.

Londonderry is my home and I would be grateful for the opportunity to serve my community.

I am ready to work for community members to make sure their interests are well represented. Last year, I successfully organized the petition calling for a new vote on the land purchase next to the dump. The majority of people in town agreed with me and voted not to buy the property. I can assure you that every decision I make as a Select Board member will be with the best interests of the people of Londonderry in mind. Thank you to all those who have expressed their support already and my thanks to those who will support me at Town Meeting.

Sincerely,

Tom Cavanagh

South Londonderry