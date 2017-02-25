To the editor: Gustafson would bring much to Chester Select Board

I know Lee Gustafson to be a hard working family man with a high level of integrity, intelligence, diverse life experience and one who treats others with fairness and respect.

Lee owns and operates a successful home-based, family business in Chester, which brings him excellent insight to the diversity of our town’s population as well as a business background, both of which are so helpful in helping to guide our town in an effective, responsible manner.

Lee’s personal qualities, his broad life experience and his high level of integrity are precisely what we need from those who provide leadership for our town. As a member of the Chester Select Board, he’ll be able to relate to and support the broad spectrum of Chester’s citizens and will represent us with fairness and with well thought out positions.

I heartily endorse and encourage you to vote Lee Gustafson for Chester Select-board on March 7.

Tim Roper

Chester