Arrison to hold Meet the Candidate event; Chester holds Master Plan Community Design Workshop

March 4: Arrison hosts Meet the Candidate event

Chester Select Board candidate Kelly Arrison will hold a Meet the Candidate morning from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Baba a Louis Baker, 92 Vermont Route 11, in Chester. Arrison is hoping to hear from wide variety of Chester residents about their ideas and concerns for how to grow Chester and make it an even better place to live.

March 12: Chester invites all to Community Design Workshop

The Town of Chester welcomes the public to attend a Community Design Workshop to help shape the ongoing Village Center Master Plan from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. The workshop will include both presentation and open house components, and will be held at the Newsbank Conference Center.

An identical community presentation will be given at two points in the afternoon (at 1 and at 2:30 p.m.) to

allow participants to drop in whenever is convenient. The presentation will highlight the overall concept for physical improvements in the Village Center and will enable participants to provide comments and offer suggestions. It is expected that the presentation portions of the meeting will last 30 to 45 minutes, plus time for questions.

The open house will allow participants to visit design stations that focus on specific locations in town. Using conceptual renderings and graphics of the proposed improvements and facilitated small-group discussions, participants will explore the conceptual framework of the master plan and their discuss preferences and priorities for the community.

Light refreshments will be available during the event and kids are welcome.

Agenda

12:30 to 1 p.m. — Welcome and Informal Conversation

1 to 1:45 p.m. — Conceptual Design Presentation

• Overview of the Concept

• Overview of Study Locations

• Key Highlights of Specific Design Concepts

• Participant Comments and Suggestions

1:45 to 2:30 p.m. — Open House Stations

2:30 to 3:15 p.m. — Repeat of Conceptual Design Presentation

• Overview of the Concept

• Overview of Study Locations

• Key Highlights of Specific Design Concepts

• Participant Comments and Suggestions

3:15 to 4 p.m. — Open House Stations