Arts events: March 1 through March 5, 2017

March–April: Architectural drawing display at Whiting

The Whiting Library presents an exhibit of the architectural drawings of Gary Barron, which will run now through April.

Specializing in streetscapes and iconic buildings, Barron’s detailed drawings capture the beauty of Vermont’s architectural identity. He is a member of American Institute of Architects-Vermont.

To see Barron’s work, which includes a streetscape of Chester’s Common, visit the library during any open hours. Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call 802-875-2277, email whitinglibrary@yahoo.com or visit whitinglibrary.org.

March 3: ‘Through Cern’s Eyes’ at Claremont Opera House

New Hampshire theater troupe World Under Wonder performs Through Cern’s Eyes at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Claremont Opera House at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H.

The play is a modern fairy tale of caring for the environment and about a girl named Erika who finds her way in a magical realm called The Other Side. She meets many beings along the way and tries to help Cern against a mysterious force called The Blackness. The show also addresses sexual identity and religious persecution.

World Under Wonder is a community theater group that uses the Claremont Opera House as its main venue. Check its website, www.worldunderwonder.webs.com and Facebook for upcoming news. Donations in support of the program are welcomed.

Tickets for the program are $10 for adults and $5 for those under 18. Tickets are available at the door. For advance tickets email worldunderwonder@gmail.com.

March 5: Jazz, blues and soul Raise the Roof

On Sunday, March 5, Proctorsville’s Raise the Roof winter concert series will resume with a performance by Wanda Houston, known for her soulful singing of blues, funk, jazz and romantic standards. The concert is at 4 p.m. at Gethsemane Church on Depot Street.

Eugene Uman on keyboard and Dave Picchi on acoustic bass will join Houston on stage. Admission is $10 at the door. Find out more at their Facebook page.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson