CAES seeks contents for Time Capsule

Following the success of the Chester 250th celebrations, the CAES Student Council is asking for the communities help to create a 2016 Time Capsule.

The Student Council will be gathering materials at the Monday, March 6, 2017 Town Meeting. It is looking for photos with names, dated notices, promotional materials, annual reports, and/ or anything else folks wish to contribute. The materials will not be returned until 2066.

Further information is available by contacting CAES Student Council advisor Frank Kelley at frank.kelley@trsu.org or 875-2108. Thanks for helping preserve memories of Chester’s 250th year!