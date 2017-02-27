Community events: March 1 through March 9, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 1: Backyard wildlife habitats discussed

Biologist, field naturalist and writer Bryan Pfeiffer presents “Birds, Butterflies, Backyards and Beyond,” a fresh view of the wild on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at Newsbank Conference Center, 352 Main St. in Chester. Pfeiffer will offer practical advice for creating wildlife habitat in backyards and developing a wildlife ethic on a warming planet.

Vermonter Pfeiffer explores the wild places where people and nature converge. He teaches writing to graduate students in the natural sciences at the University of Vermont. Learn more at online at www.bryanpfeiffer.com.

This event is recommended for adults and children over age 10. Early bird tickets for $8 are available until two days before the event. After that, tickets can be purchased online for $10 or at the door until sold out. To register or for more information, go to www.nature-museum.org.

March 2: DesLauriers to speak on school consolidation

Chester resident and chair of the Green Mountain Union High School board Alison DesLauriers is Rotary Club of Chester’s First Thursday speaker from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 2 at the Fullerton Inn, on the green.

She will speak about Act 46, known as the school district consolidation bill, and the efforts of the subcommittee to pursue a Regional Education District. As a parent, educator and member of multiple school boards, she has a broad perspective on public education in the region.

For more information, go to: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/2919

The public is invited to bring questions and attend this free community meeting. Appetizers and a cash bar are available. Social networking begins at 5:15 p.m.

March 3: Walpole speaker addresses Rudyard Kipling

Rudyard Kipling was an internationally celebrated author in his day. The first four years of his marriage and fatherhood were spent in New England where he built his dream house, Naulakha, in Dummerston, which is now preserved as a Landmark Trust property.

It was there that he penned The Jungle Book and other classics. These became productive and happy years for the young literary giant, but eventually, they were deeply troubled. Although Kipling was an intensely private individual, Jackson Gillman’s portrayal provides an inside look at the writer’s experience in New England and some of the controversy surrounding Kipling.

This Speaker Series program is presented by the Walpole Historical Society and is free. The public is invited to attend at the Walpole Town Hall Elm St. on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

For information, visit www.walpolehistory.org.

March 4: Cabin Fever Sale at N. Sprinfield Baptist

The North Springfield Baptist Church will hold an indoor Cabin Fever Sale March 4 in the church, 69 Main St. in North Springfield from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A corn chowder luncheon will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other features of the sale are plant and food sales, Rada cutlery and a rummage sale. For more information, call the church at 802-886-8107.

March 5: Hike in Equinox Preservation Trust with GM Club

On Sunday, March 5 the Manchester Green Mountain Club invites those interested to join members in a snowshoe or hike via several trails to the Southern Vermont Arts Center.

The group will meet at noon at the Equinox Preservation Trust Red Gate parking on West Union Street in Manchester Village. Bring your own lunch. The Arts Center will provide a warm place inside to eat and afterward view the exhibits. They will then hike back to Red Gate. Bring extra layers, snack and fluids. Total mileages about 4.5 and elevation gain about 600 ft. Reserve a spot by calling Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or emailing marge.fish@gmail.com.

March 5: Cavendish Historical Society holds annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Cavendish Historical Society is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the Cavendish Baptist Church Parish Hall, 2258 Main St. in Cavendish.

In addition to the business agenda, there will be a special program Cavendish Believe It or Not! covering many Cavendish stories that people may not know. The discussion includes a medical curiosity, which has lived in Cavendish for at least 10 years.

Alexis St. Martin revolutionized the understanding of gastroenterology with his permanent hole in his gut. The story is a bit gory, and definitely strange, and fascinating. They will cover other tales, including one about an African slave Peter Tumber, one about Clarence Adams’ grave and another about a zombie movie filmed in Proctorsville. If you have tales you’d like to share, they invite you to share them.

The meeting and program are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Visit https://cavendishhistoricalsocietynews.blogspot.com for more information.

March 7: Family Center holds Election Day Bake Sale

Chester-Andover Family Center hosts its Election Day Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 7 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. The center’s bakers provide a huge selection of baked goodies. Stop by after voting. If you are not a Chester voter, you are welcome to come to the sale. Money raised during this event is used to support the center’s Food Shelf and Financial Assistance program.

The Family Center Thrift Shop and Food Shelf are located at 908 VT Route 103 South in Chester. Thrift Shop hours are: Tuesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food Shelf hours are 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday featuring Fresh Friday. Reach the center by calling 802-875-3236, emailing cafc302@gmail.com, or visit its website www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.

March 7: Springfield Farmers Market holds vendor meeting

The Springfield Farmers Market will host an open meeting for vendors interested in participating in the 2017 market season. The meeting is at North Springfield Baptist Church at 68 Main St. in North Springfield starting at 6:30 p.m. March 7. Vendors with agricultural and artisan products are welcome to attend this informational meeting.

Spring indoor markets are scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church at 10 Valley St. in Springfield.

The regular season begins Saturday, June 3 and continues every Saturday through Apple Festival except for Springfield Alumni Day on June 17. Applications and rules can be found on the website: springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com. For more information email springfieldfarmersmarketinc@gmail.com, or call Diane at 802-885-4096.

March 8: Water’s role in creating Bellows Falls discussed

On Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m., Chris Glennon of the Bellows Falls Historical Society will give a presentation at Rockingham Library, at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, on the power of water, the historical aspects pertaining to the Connecticut River and the establishment of Bellows Falls.

Specifically focusing on the time period from 1750 through 1850, Glennon will explore the development of the Bellows Falls Canal and its industries. An exhibit about the former mills of Bellows Falls will be on display as well.

This free and open to the public program is the first in a two-part series on The Power of Water. The second part of the series is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. also at Rockingham Library. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

March 9: Historical presentation on Bellows Falls

On Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m., the Bellows Falls Historical Society presents several perspectives of the Bellows Falls area at the Windham Antique Center at 5 in the Square in Bellows Falls.

BFHS member Larry Clark gives an update of the project digitizing historical pictures and negatives in the society’s collection. The project of digitizing negatives has provided over 200 images, many from glass plate negatives of the early 1900s.

Following the talk, the group will screen The View from Table Rock. The film is the project of part-time Rockingham resident Lyle Sorensen, and not only explains the process used in producing the bird’s-eye view lithographs of the 1800s, but also explores the community in a unique way.

For more information, visit the BFHS Facebook page.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson