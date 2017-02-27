Dr. David Lord, clinical psychologist, has resumed his office practice at the Henry Office Building, 116 Main St., Chester.

Recently retired as staff psychologist at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Junction, Lord’s experience includes working with men and women struggling with anxiety and depression, substance abuse, aging and PTSD, as well as problems with sexual abuse and gender dysphoria disorder. At the VA, he specialized in group work with men and co-founded one of the first group treatment efforts to deal with military sexual trauma.

Lord is a native of New Hampshire, earned his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee and was a postdoctoral fellow at the Austen Riggs Center in Stockbridge, Mass., before moving to New York City to become associate director of the Columbia Counseling Service and a lecturer in human development. Later, he entered full-time private practice in Manhattan and Greenwich, Conn., before settling in Chester in 1998.

Lord also holds a Certificate of Proficiency in the treatment of substance abuse.

More recently, he was an adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry at the Geisel Medical School at Dartmouth, where he taught and supervised third-year psychiatric residents.

He will be resuming membership in some insurance provider panels, including Blue Cross and Medicare. Until such affiliations are completed, his fee for service will follow sliding-scale principles.

Lord can be reached at 802-875-1492 or at dlord1033@gmail.com . He is available weekdays by appointment. Practice is limited to age 16 or over.

Merchants Bank raises $19,000 in Penguin plunge

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 26 employees of Merchants Bank joined more than 1,200 enthusiastic individuals at the BurlingtonWaterfront, to partake in the Penguin Plunge.

The event raised more than $540,000 for Special Olympics Vermont athletes. The Penguin Plunge has become a highly anticipated staple of winter in Vermont and is widely recognized as a fun team building exercise for hundreds of families, schools and businesses.

As participants and a sponsor, Merchants Bank’s MB Chillynx Team contributed more than $19,000 in donations from customers, friends, family and colleagues.