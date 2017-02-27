‘Forks over Knives’ showings on Tuesdays at Grace Cottage

The documentary Forks Over Knives, which examines the theory that most if not all chronic diseases that afflict Americans today can be controlled or even reversed by changes in diet, will be shown Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 to 5 p.m., in the Holt Conference Room at Grace Cottage Hospital’s Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton Road, Townshend.

Advance reservation is required; showings are free of charge. To reserve your seat, contact Grace Cottage Health Coach Liz Harrison, 365-3766.

Diabetes is now occurring in epic numbers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 9 percent of Americans are affected. Other chronic diseases are also on the rise. Could it be due to what we eat?

Forks Over Knives chronicles the pioneering research of two doctors, T. Colin Campbell, a nutrition scientist from Cornell, and Caldwell Esselstyn, of Cleveland Clinic. It also shows the real-life experiences of patients who followed their recommended whole-food, plant-based diet.