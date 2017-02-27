GMUHS announces 2nd quarter Honor Roll

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Green Mountain Union High School has announced its 2nd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2016-2017 school year.

Honors

Middle School Honors are earned by those students with one off-setting grade not below a C-. (There must be an A+, A, or A- to offset the one grade of a C+, C or C-). High School Honors means that the student earned no grade lower than a B-.

7th Grade

Zoe Chaves, Aiden Farrar, Kagan Hance, Reid Hryckiewicz, Dylan McCarthy, Jeb Monier, Branden Rose, Royce Schultz, Aliza Allen, Meghan Call and Mary Cameron.

8th Grade

Aliza Allen, Meghan Call, Mary Cameron, Mary Churchill, Nicolas Houghton, Gwendylan Kekic, Skyler Klezos, Johannah Parker and Rosie Saccardo.

9th Grade

James Anderson, Austin Chaves, Alexis Palmer, David Reiss, Isaiah Tyrrell, Maizy White, Abigail Williams and Cailyn Williams.

10th Grade

Grace Johnson, Deirdre Moore and Chase Ordway-Smith.

11th Grade

Lydia Churchill, Adam Landry, Briana Luman, Evan Otis, Rachel Parent and Wyatt Wilbur.

12th Grade

Ian Kehoe, Kimball Schultz, Hanna Veysey, Rebekah Washburn and Skylar White.

High Honors

Middle School High Honors are earned by those with no grade below a B-, while High School High Honors goes to those students with all A’s with one B.

7th Grade

James Birmingham, Ryan Colburn, Caroline Donovan-Atwood, Evan Hayes, Charles Macko and Mitchell Rounds.

8th Grade

Kyleigh Moses and Tierney O’Brien.

9th Grade

Alexander Beshay, Tobyn Charlton and Chase Rawson.

10th Grade

Carissa Bailey, Jillian Hale, Anne Lamson, Jenner Lyman, Caitlin McCoy, Delenn Moore and Cassandra Spaulding.

11th Grade

Ben Haseltine, Casey Richardson, Eliza Rounds, Alexia White and Shiloh Yake.

12th Grade

Lily Burgess, Mikayla Call, Kassidy Cummings, Brianna Dyer, Kristopher Haselton, Edon Selimi, Ariana Webster and Tuckerman Wunderle.

Principal’s List

Middle School and High School Principal’s List is made by those with no grade below an A-.

7th Grade

Liam Benoit, Kimberly Cummings, Maya Farrar, Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Jordan Harper, Benjamin Hart, Maxwell Hooke, Makenna Milbauer, Everett Mosher, Hannah Robinson, Eva Svec and Lily Vullo.

8th Grade

Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins, Ty Merrill, Claire Tyrrell, Keegan Wilbur and Olivia Wright.

9th Grade

Kameron Cummings, Meekah Hance, Ozzie Jewett, Laurel King, Erin Otis, Jackie Parker-Jennings, Kamryn Ravlin, Alyssa Ripley, Anna Solzhenitsyn, Magali Stowell Aleman, Zoe Svec, Jacob Thomas, Rileigh Thomas, Madison Wilson and Angela Wunderle.

10th Grade

Emery Benoit, Keegan Ewald, Paige Karl, Allison Kenney, Simone Martorano, Reilly Merrill and Jeffrey Parker.

11th Grade

David Charlton, Skylar Dailey, Noelle Gignoux, Sierra Kehoe, Clara Martorano and Sadie Wood.

12th Grade

Sean Kenney and Artem Shevtsov.