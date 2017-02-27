Indian fruit chutney proves dried fruits are for all seasons
The Yankee Chef | Feb 27, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
In case you were wondering what to do with your dried fruits leftover from the holidays, look no further. Usually I do something in the cake or pie department, but I thought I would mix it up a bit and prepare a recipe that had some bite to it.
Chutney is a delicious coating for pork loin or chicken while baking, slathered on a ham and cheese sandwich or simply putting a dollop on top of a mound of soft, whipped cream cheese and a side of dipping condiments.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.