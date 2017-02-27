Ludlow Rotary offers new scholarship; BRGNS installs cameras

The Ludlow Rotary Club announces a new district-wide scholarship in memory of Janice H. McElroy. McElroy served as Rotary District 7870 Governor in 2011-2012 and was instrumental in securing a Rotary International grant of $412,000 to help southern Vermont rebuild after the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene. This scholarship is made possible due to donations from friends, colleagues and Rotary Clubs throughout District 7870 (Rotary clubs located in southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire).



Prior to her death in 2012, McElroy requested that any donations received in her memory be dedicated to establishing a scholarship fund for non-traditional students.

The scholarship will be awarded to a person who is 21 years of age or older and has completed high school or earned a G.E.D. There must be at least a three-year gap between graduating from high school and full-time college attendance or a record of part-time college attendance for three years after graduating from high school.

The scholarship can be used for expenses at a four-year or two-year college, or for another type of accredited institution, such as a technical or vocational program. The first scholarship award will be for a minimum of $1,000.

Applications may be obtained from David Almond at bethalmond@tds.net, scholarship chair of the Ludlow Rotary Club. Completed applications need to be received no later than March 31, 2017. The selected recipient will be notified in April and the award will be presented at the Rotary District 7870 conference in Nashua, N.H., on April 28. 2017.

BRGNS installs surveillance cameras

The Black River Good Neighbor Services thrift store and food shelf has installed new electronic surveillance equipment at its 37B Main St., Ludlow, location.

Lately, shoplifting and improper dumping has become a problem for the group.

“We’ve had some shoplifting in the last few months,” said Audrey Bridge, executive director. “Also, people continue to leave items in the parking lot after store hours when employees are gone, even though our signs say not to.”

The charity sells donated goods to support a food shelf and financial assistance service. Their mission helps those who are in need of food, clothing or shelter. If someone cannot afford the already low prices they set for shop items, they will give them what they need if they ask. Shoplifting is not necessary and those caught will be prosecuted.

While most have good intentions while making donations, donating goods they cannot sell costs them money in hauling costs. This limits the funds they use to care for those in need.

If you have any question about the usefulness of the items or furniture you plan to donate, contact them. Furniture should be donated during store hours on Fridays or Saturdays or call BRGNS to pickup at your convenience. The phone number is 802-228-3663.