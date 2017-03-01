Vermont State Police Log Dec. 3, 2016 through Jan. 28, 2017

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Editor’s Note: The Vermont State Police incident report is a sampling of incidents directly from the Vermont State Police. We do not identify individual victims of crimes nor those who have been arrested.

Saturday, Dec. 3, Rockingham – A complainant on School Bus Depot Road told troopers that an ex-boyfriend had vandalized her parked truck by striking it with an axe. The man was charged with unlawful mischief.

Saturday, Dec. 10, Londonderry – State Police responded to a complaint of a fight at a residence on Route 100 in Londonderry. They found that two roommates had been drinking and got into a shouting match. The case was closed.

Sunday, Dec. 11, Londonderry – Police were called back to a residence the following day for a vandalism complaint. One of the roommates involved in the argument the night before found that the valve stem on the front, passenger side tire of her car had been deliberately cut. The trooper advised the complainant on the process for getting a temporary restraining order.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, Weston – Troopers took a complaint from a landlord who said that a tenant had threatened to drive his car through the landlord’s home. This was part of an ongoing issue. Winhall Police served a no trespass order on the former tenant at his new residence in Winhall.



Monday, Dec. 19, Londonderry – After one resident of Under the Mountain Road confronted another resident regarding rumors, a verbal dispute escalated to pushing. Police were called, but no one filed a complaint and the incident was closed.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, Londonderry – A resident of Keith Hill Road in Londonderry told State Police that a child in the household had been receiving threatening texts.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, Andover – Police responded to Howard Hill Road for the report of a construction trailer being stolen. The trailer had been parked next to a garage on the property, but it is uncertain when it was stolen.

Friday, Jan. 6, Cavendish – Troopers say that a storage trailer on Route 131 was forced open and a number of items – including a microwave and a riding lawnmower – were stolen. The owner of the items had recently died.

Sunday, Jan. 22, Windham – A resident who was walking a dog on Old Cheney Road was threatened by a man who said he would shoot the dog if it did not stay off his land. The dog owner wanted there to be a record of the threat, but no formal complaint was filed.

Monday, Jan. 23, Cavendish – Vermont State Police that someone had forced entry into the Cavendish Town library. It appeared that the person had pried open a window into the library, but was did not get in to the Cavendish Elementary School. The library is next to the elementary school and functions as its library as well as the town’s public library. It did not appear that anything was taken.

Monday, Jan 23, Grafton – A trooper investigated a burglary at Grafton Elementary School. Police say the burglar entered the school, at 58 School St., and took cash from the office. Police are not sure how the burglar got into the building but think that a door or window may have been left unlocked.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, Londonderry – Someone broke into a hair salon on Route 11. Police were uncertain about how the intruder got in. The place was rummaged over but apparently nothing was taken.



Saturday, Jan. 28, Londonderry – After responding to the report of a family fight on North Main Street, State Police arrested a man for domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services. The man was released on conditions and given a court date of Jan. 30.