To the editor: Hall wants to move Grafton forward

I’m Noralee Hall (that’s my dog Bess next to me) and this March 7th, town meeting day, I would appreciate your vote. I’m running for a 3-year Selectboard term.

Here’s my brief back story: I live in town full-time, own my home, and I’ve worked in Grafton over the past 37 years. At the Grafton Inn I managed Housekeeping, the Daniels House Restaurant and Information Center and the Grafton Nursery. For the past 4 years I have been working with Blake Hill Preserves.

Throughout those years I’ve also volunteered my time on several Boards in town including, The Nature Museum, the Grafton Promotional Association and the Grafton Women’s Community Club, where I served as president.

Why do I want to be elected to the Grafton Select Board? Simply put, I want to see Grafton thrive and I would like to work with my community towards that goal.

I recently served a 3-year term on the Select Board, became familiar with the workings of Town Government and I saw the challenges a small town faces in today’s complex world.

One immediate need for Grafton is crafting a new Town Plan. Our community deserves to have a plan that puts our future in focus. As a community, where do we see ourselves going, as a Town, what do we want to be?

Town plans are a useful tool for acquiring economic development grants, such as Village Center Designation and Highway grants that maintain town infrastructure.

I offer my long term commitment to our Grafton community and my skills from years of managerial work, solving challenges. Working with people from all walks of life is something I truly enjoy; listening and understanding different points of view. Combine these skill sets with my ability to see a bigger, more vibrant economic picture for Grafton, and I’m the candidate who will move Grafton forward.

Many thanks for your consideration. I would appreciate your vote.

Noralee Hall

Grafton